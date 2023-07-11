Japan style house witnessed in Nayapalli of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A man from Khordha of Odisha saw a photograph published in a newspaper years ago. And since then he dreamt of erecting a house as he had seen in the newspaper. The photograph in the newspaper was of a house from Tokyo, the capital of Japan.

Identified as Pandari Muduli he started building this house about 19 years ago. Yet, he feels the house still needs to get a final touch. The unique and unusual house has been seen in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar. It is a decorated house.

The outer perimeter of the house is decorated with bows. There is a basil tree in front of the house. It has been protected by some planks. When entering the house, one can see some chains are hanging from the entrance gate. The upper portion of the house has been decked up with some wheels, lotus, bows and arrows.

Along with that, a few bottles have also been kept in a row to give a decorative feel. The front side of the house is very pleasant to look at. Inside the house also some wheels are hanging from the roof.

Our reporter visited the house on a sunny day. Then, while it was unbearably hot outside, inside the house felt very cold. The house is decorated with planks. It is just a small house, but it looks like lakhs of rupees have been spent on the decoration.

Pandari Muduli, the man who has made this unique house is from Khurda district. He has been living in Bhubaneswar for last many years. It is already 19 years have passed when he had seen the photo of such a house published in a newspaper. In his words, it took him seven thousand days to build this house.

As we visited the house, it was found that the mistress of the house was very angry with her husband. She conveyed her dissatisfaction about building such an odd house. More than that she was worried because a lot of money have already been spent on it.

She informed that they solemnized marriage of their daughter with great difficulty. She also said that she goes outside and works at others’ house and thus the family runs.

Interestingly, what we heard from the man who built the house seemed to us nothing less than a story from a movie. Rumor has it that he has already spent a lot of money on this house. Still the house is yet to be finished. He is making everything slowly with his own hands. He said that if this house gets a place in the museum, then he will be very happy.