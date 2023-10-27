New Delhi: A rare football fish washed up on shore on a California beach recently. Called pacific football fish this deep-sea Anglerfish was found on the sand at the Crystal Cove State Park.

Reportedly, this was for the second time in three years that an elusive Pacific footballfish was found on this beach.

This rare fish generally lives 3,000 feet below the ocean’s surface. It has prickly skin and a stalk protruding from its head.

As per reports, a lifeguard found the body of this rare fish on October 13, at the Crystal Cove State Park’s Moro Beach, located south of Los Angeles.

Such Pacific football fishes use to live in the deep sea. Or in other words such rare fishes love to spend their lives swimming around the darkest depths of the oceans. And hence, for humans their appearance is surely rare.

This is for the second time that this rare pacific football fish was found in the Crystal Cove. Earlier in May 2021 another such fish had washed up. The body of this rare fish will reportedly be kept at the Natural history Museum along with the other one that had been got in 2021.