Image of man sitting atop a stack of paneer goes viral, Internet reacts

In a recent viral social media post, a picture of a man sitting on a stack of paneer has sparked discussions about food safety and hygiene. The image shared by user @zhr_jafri on October 28, shows a man seated on a pile of paneer with a wooden plank placed atop it. This post has garnered considerable attention, with over 61,000 views.

The caption of the post by @zhr_jafri reads, “Never buying non-branded paneer after seeing this.”

The viral image has prompted a range of responses from the online community, highlighting concerns about the source and cleanliness of food products. One individual commented, “It takes little time to make paneer, cheese and ghee at home, I don’t use these items from outside.”

While another said, “No idea. Who is making it good paneer? branded or non-branded. All is not well.” A third person added, “You will leave every outside food when you actually know what happened in the back end.”