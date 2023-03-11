Huge rat bites 8-year-old at McDonalds in Telengana, Watch CCTV video

Ever thought of rat bite while having food at a multinational restaurant? Well, in a shocking incident in Hydrabad, the above-mentioned nightmare has turned real. An eight-year-old boy was bitten by a huge rat while he was having meal with his family in Hyderabad. This incident was captured by the CCTV installed at the eatery and the video will definitely shock you.

According to the video shared by Savio Henriques, the boy’s father, on Twitter, it can be seen that a huge rat jumped on a boy after emerging from the restroom. Savio has also lodged an FIR against the specific McDonald’s outlet over the incident.

He has claimed that a rat emerged from the restroom of the restaurant and jumped on his son while they were having their meal. The rat bit his son near his private parts. However, Savio grabbed the rodent and threw it out and then rushed his son to a hospital nearby.

The incident happened at McDonald’s restaurent Ground Floor, SPG Hotel, Kompally, Hyderabad, mentioned the tweet by Savio.

“On investigating, complainant son’s groin area there were two visible flesh wounds with drop of blood oozing from it. Seeing that complainant immediately rushed to the nearest military medical inspection room (Bowenpally) where his son was inspected by a nurse and the doctor administered him with a tetanus injection and anti-rabies injection as a precaution with 2 more injections to be administered in a span of a few days,” read a part of the FIR.