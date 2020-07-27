Animals including deer, bears, foxes, and squirrels straying into her backyard were common for Virginian woman Regina Keller, who has been taking pictures of the wildlife in her backyard for 12 years. However, she was delighted yet taken aback after she found a large black bear taking a nap in a kiddie pool she had in her backyard.

Regina Keller’s home is remote and backs up to the George Washington National Forest in Fort Valley. She found the large male bear in her yard on July 19 while watering her flowers.

While speaking about the sighting of bear to CNN, Keller said, “This was the biggest one I’ve seen this year.”

“He wandered around the backyard… and went over by the pool and dipped his big paw in the water… and then climbed right in and laid down. He seemed so content and refreshed,” CNN quoted Keller as saying.

The bear was later chased off by the sound of her grandchildren arriving in her driveway with their dogs. “It was neat to see and neat that I had my camera with me to capture it,” she said.