Groom feels shy while dancing, but what the bride did next shocked everyone; Watch viral wedding video

Indian weddings are always full of fun and entertainment. People spend huge amount of money and do all possible things to make their wedding special. Friends always add a special colour to the wedding. They dance during the baraat and present gifts with lots of creativity. At a time, the bride and groom themselves dance to different Bollywood hits and surprise their guests. Video of some couple break the internet. One such wedding video has now surfaced on the internet and is going viral.

In the video, which has been shared on Twitter by Anamika Thakur, it can be seen that a newlywed couple is dancing on the stage. However, the bride is seen outshining the groom.

In the 2.16-minute viral clip, both the bride and groom were dancing while the guests present at the venue were cheering for them. Some of the guests even went to the stage and gave money to the couple. However, what was more interesting was that the bride was dancing like a professional and tried to help her groom match the beat.

At one point of time, it can be seen that the groom, who was shy a bit and feeling uncomfortable, wanted to stop in the middle of the dance but the bride continued dancing. She also helped her partner to adjust and continue with her.

The video which was shared yesterday has been viewed by over 198K Twitter users. While thousands of them have liked it, hundreds of them have given their amusing comments.

Watch the viral video here: