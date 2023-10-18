Gay couple exchange rings in front of Supreme Court, watch

New Delhi: A five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, on Tuesday refused to grant any legal sanction to same-sex marriage.

In reaction, today a same sex couple exchanged rings in front of Supreme Court. Later, one of them took to X and posted the video that has gone viral.

In an X post (formerly Twitter) Kotia shared a video and captioned the video as follows, “Yesterday hurt. Today, @utkarsh__saxena and I went back to the court that denied our rights, and exchanged rings. So this week wasn’t about a legal loss, but our engagement. We’ll return to fight another day.”

In the comment box, many user were seen congratulating the same sex couple.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court gave decision with a 3:2 majority, holding that a civil union cannot be recognised under the Constitution. It also asked the Union government to set up a high-powered committee to be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary to take steps to decide the rights and social entitlements of same-sex couples.