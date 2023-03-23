For the first time ever, women outdo men in binge drinking

Alcohol consumption is on the rise worldwide, and for the first time in human history, women are more likely than men to drink excessively, according to a prominent doctor working for the US government. Dr. George Koop, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), made the revelation, saying the trend had been spotted among college students.

Koob told the outlet, “In 2021, there has been an uptick, particularly among women. Now it turns out on college campuses, women are actually binge drinking more than men, for the first time in history.”

Koob went on to say that, deaths related to alcohol increased by 25% throughout the general population. Despite the fact that overall drinking was down during the pandemic.

But now that everything is open once again, people are going out and drinking more, and the activity has seen a massive comeback.

“It’s what we call the alcohol deprivation effect. People tend to really rebound in drinking after a period of not drinking. We are a little concerned that this spring and spring break is going to be a return to a good amount of binge drinking. I just want to caution everyone that when you start hitting the binge drinking level you start doing really bad things to your body.”

Further, he explained the dangers of heavy drinking and admitted that he knows it won’t stop, considering how it’s a social staple in our society.

“Alcohol is a social lubricant. It’s pervasive in our society. You’ll find it at practically every medical conference, professional conference, (and) board room in the country.”

But getting back to the fact that women drank more than men for the first time ever, that’s pretty crazy. It’s hard to believe that women have finally surpassed men in this activity after all these years.

So, guys, think twice the next time you try to drink with a woman at a bar. You might need to be carried out of the location by them.