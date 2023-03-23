Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

For the first time ever, women outdo men in binge drinking

Alcohol consumption is on the rise worldwide, and for the first time in human history, women are more likely than men to drink excessively, according to a prominent doctor working for the US government.

Offbeat
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Women alcohol drinking

Alcohol consumption is on the rise worldwide, and for the first time in human history, women are more likely than men to drink excessively, according to a prominent doctor working for the US government. Dr. George Koop, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), made the revelation, saying the trend had been spotted among college students.

Koob told the outlet, “In 2021, there has been an uptick, particularly among women. Now it turns out on college campuses, women are actually binge drinking more than men, for the first time in history.”

Koob went on to say that, deaths related to alcohol increased by 25% throughout the general population. Despite the fact that overall drinking was down during the pandemic.

But now that everything is open once again, people are going out and drinking more, and the activity has seen a massive comeback.

“It’s what we call the alcohol deprivation effect. People tend to really rebound in drinking after a period of not drinking. We are a little concerned that this spring and spring break is going to be a return to a good amount of binge drinking. I just want to caution everyone that when you start hitting the binge drinking level you start doing really bad things to your body.”

Take a look

India’s most expensive wedding: Bride wore saree worth 17 crore

Clothes to save planets, strange yet true!

Further, he explained the dangers of heavy drinking and admitted that he knows it won’t stop, considering how it’s a social staple in our society.

“Alcohol is a social lubricant. It’s pervasive in our society. You’ll find it at practically every medical conference, professional conference, (and) board room in the country.”

But getting back to the fact that women drank more than men for the first time ever, that’s pretty crazy. It’s hard to believe that women have finally surpassed men in this activity after all these years.

So, guys, think twice the next time you try to drink with a woman at a bar. You might need to be carried out of the location by them.

Also read: India’s most expensive wedding: Bride wore saree worth 17 crore

Jyotishree Kisan 190 news

Hi, This is Jyotishree Kisan. An alumini of KIIT and a content writer at Kalingatv Digital. I keep special interest in News stuff and love to explore about the Entertainment world.

You might also like
Offbeat

Five years salary as bonus given by shipping firm!

Offbeat

Deer head carrying crocodile crosses road, traffic standstill: Watch

Offbeat

Viral video: Man makes chowmein omelet, Netizens unhappy

Offbeat

Viral video: Tesla cars put up light show to Naatu Naatu song, Internet is amazed

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.