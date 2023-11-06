Drunk soldier thrashed by mob in Karnataka, watch viral video

A soldier was seen thrashed by a mob in Karnataka. Reportedly, the soldier was creating nuisance for which the locals warned him. However, as he did not stopped they thrashed him. The video of the incident has gone viral.

X user @allaboutbelgaum posted the video to X platform (formerly Twitter) and captioned the post, “army soldier brutally attacked by a mob in Ganeshpur – All About Belgaum.”

As we can see in the video the soldier is in civil dress. He was pulled by the mob and thrown into the road. Then mob goes on thrashing him. Many people were seen raining blow on him as well as kicking him.

Reportedly, a police case has been registered in this connection and probe by police is underway.

Watch the video here:

army soldier brutally attacked by a mob in Ganeshpur – All About Belgaum https://t.co/RgSZXA6yff — All About Belgaum | Belagavi News (@allaboutbelgaum) November 6, 2023

