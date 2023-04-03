Do Shaadi Karenge Do Shaadi! Woman demands marriage with lover soon after marrying another man; Watch

Do Shaadi Karenge Do Shaadi! A video of a newly married creating a ruckus at a police station with her wedding attire has gone viral as she relatedly demanded marriage with her lover.

In the video, which was shared by Journalist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj on her Twitter handle, the woman can be seen creating a high-voltage drama saying do shaadi karenge do shaadi (will do second marriage).

“Do shaadi karenge Do Shaadi.” Woman demands marriage with lover soon after her wedding with a man Police watches as mute spectators Feeling so bad for her Husband EQUALITY!, Bhardwaj captioned the video.

Some female cops tried to pacify her but she overpowered them and tried to attack someone in the crowd and tear some documents. Later, she threw the mobile phone of the police on the ground. However, just before the end of the video, a woman constable drags her to a room of the police station.

Thousands of people have seen the video on Twitter alone and given very funny comments. Watch the video here: