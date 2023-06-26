Delhi: Armed robbers give Rs 100 to couple after finding Rs 20 with them, watch

New Delhi: As many as two armed robbers attempted to rob a couple recently in Delhi. However, astonishingly they did not rob them, rather handed them over Rs 100 before fleeing from the place.

The incident reportedly took place on the night of June 21 this month. The whole incident was recorded on CCTV and it went viral after being shared on social media. The two robbers have been apprehended by Police. The incident took place reportedly in the Shahdara district of Delhi.

Kumar Abhishek shared the video on Twitter on June 25. He wrote in the caption that even robbers have heart. Robbers, who had come to loot from a couple, handed over them Rs 100 after finding that the couple had only Rs 20. Later, the CCTV footage of the incident went viral.

Reportedly, both the accused had consumed alcohol at the time of the incident.

The sharing of the video on Twitter has earned a couple of interesting comments. A user wrote, “Kutta b dekh rha … what’s going on.”

Another user commented,” Kudos to the second scootie rider who sped off once he sensed that the robbers were about to pounce on him.”

And another user quipped, “Kya chor banega re baba.”

अरे भाई, लूटेरों का भी दिल होता है! दंपित को लूटने आए बदमाशों ने जब देखा कि इनके पास तो सिर्फ 20 रुपए हैं तो दंपति को उन्होंने 100 रुपए थमा दिए और फिर वहां से चले गए. इस मामले की सीसीटीवी फुटेज अब वायरल हो रही है. pic.twitter.com/2VcIIne0TV — Kumar Abhishek (@active_abhi) June 25, 2023

