Deer head carrying crocodile crosses road, traffic standstill: Watch

Offbeat
By Himanshu 0
Deer head carrying crocodile
Photo: Instagram

Deer head carrying crocodile was spotted crossing in a video while people watching the terrific scene from their vehicles. The traffic came to a standstill after sighting the wild reptile on the road carrying a deer head. The said video has gone viral on the internet while netizens are coming up with interesting committee.

Shared by big.cats.india in last September to Instagram the chilling video has so far garnered 16, 93, 253 likes. The clip was captioned, ‘Caption this’.

We can see in the video that a crocodile is crossing the road. The traffic was automatically halted while vehicles were parked on the two sides of the crocodile’s passing way. It was carrying a deer head. We don’t know whether a few minutes back the huge reptile had made the deer a prey or not. Yet, it seems the deer had been haunted by the crocodile as it was then carrying the deer head.

The video has earned a number of comments where netizens have given hilarious comments. Here are some of the interesting comments.

“Don’t mind me, just gonna hang this up in the house…”

“Me trying to get food at 3am quietly so I don’t wake up my mom”

“Saved to mount on his trophy wall”

Take a look

“Don’t just stand there, save it!!”

“Home delivery guy”

“Flawless Victory.”

“I just save this for later”

“All he wanted was some head”

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Cats India (@big.cats.india)

Himanshu 4281 news

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

