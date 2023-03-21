Deer head carrying crocodile crosses road, traffic standstill: Watch

Deer head carrying crocodile was spotted crossing in a video while people watching the terrific scene from their vehicles. The traffic came to a standstill after sighting the wild reptile on the road carrying a deer head. The said video has gone viral on the internet while netizens are coming up with interesting committee.

Shared by big.cats.india in last September to Instagram the chilling video has so far garnered 16, 93, 253 likes. The clip was captioned, ‘Caption this’.

We can see in the video that a crocodile is crossing the road. The traffic was automatically halted while vehicles were parked on the two sides of the crocodile’s passing way. It was carrying a deer head. We don’t know whether a few minutes back the huge reptile had made the deer a prey or not. Yet, it seems the deer had been haunted by the crocodile as it was then carrying the deer head.

