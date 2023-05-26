Watch: MS Dhoni’s heartwarming gesture towards Chepauk ground staff

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni has always been a man with a golden heart and a charismatic leader. He rules the hearts of millions of cricket fans across the globe. Despite achieving so much in life, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the most humble and down-to-earth person. Recently, the cricketer won the internet once again with his heartwarming gesture towards the grounds staff of Chepauk Stadium.

After playing the last match at his home ground, Dhoni met each and every staff member of the ground. He interacted with everyone and signed autographs as a thank-you gesture for their hard work and tireless contribution to organising the IPL matches.

Many of them had a different glow on their faces after meeting Mahi. He also handed over some envelopes to each person and clicked pictures with them.

The official page of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) uploaded the video, and it has gone viral in a few minutes.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

Chennai made history on Tuesday by defeating the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at the Chepauk. If the rumours are true, Thala would like to end his cricketing career with yet another IPL accolade at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. This will be MS Dhoni’s 11th IPL final, both as a player and as a captain.