Agra: Woman thrashes hubby, his girlfriend with sandal after catching them together in hotel: Watch

A high voltage drama was witnessed in a hotel in Agra on Monday when a woman caught her husband red-handed along with a girlfriend of him. The woman was seen thrashing the two with sandal. The video has gone viral.

As we can see in the video, the woman has caught her husband and his girlfriend. The woman is seen thrashing the two one after one while the husband is apologising. The whole incident was reportedly recorded by daughter of the couple.

Twitter user News Track shared the video of the woman thrashing her husband on the social media site and captioned, “Hotel Ke Kamre Main Dusri Mahila Sang Pakadagaya Pati, Dekhte Hi Patni ne chappal se pita (in Hindi)” (Husband caught redhanded alongwith another lady in hotel room, wife started beating with sandal after witnessing them.

The post has earned many comments. A user wrote ‘Weldon’ while another user wrote, “What have to do wife cheating husband”. He means this is the case when a husband is getting beaten by wife, but what have to be done when wife would be seen cheating husband. Another user commented, “Bhai itna honekae Badh dono ko pakka divorce hojayega (after such big happening, the couple would definitely give divorce to each other).

Watch the video here