50 feet long huge blue whale carcass washes up on beach in Kerala, watch

A 50 feet long huge blue whale carcass has been seen washed up on the Kozhikode South beach in Kerala. The video of the whale carcass has been uploaded to Instagram and it has gone viral.

An Instagram user going by the name nizamudheen shared the video of the huge whale carcass on September 30 and it has so far earned more than 10k likes. He wrote in the caption, “Rare sight of the carcass of a giant blue whale was found washed up on the Kozhikode South beach this morning..”

We can see in the video that people are gazing at the unbelievably large carcass of the blue whale. While some people are taking photograph of the whale, some other are seen simply staring at the unbelievable sight of the large carcass.

A few people have cautioned in the comment box and asked to not to go near the carcass. “Guys please don’t go near the dead carcass of that whale.. if its blotted it will explode and injury can happen to the nearby persons,” wrote a user in the comment box.

Another user commented, “It may blast authorities should clear the perimeter.”

Watch the video here: