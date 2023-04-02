4-Year-Old boy becomes youngest person ever to publish a book, sets Guinness World Record

For many who love to write, publishing a book of their own is a dream. While it takes years for some to bring perfection to their piece of work, it took only a few days for a four-year-old boy to write a book worth publishing. Evidently, the toddler from the United Arab Emirates has broken the record for being the youngest individual (male) to publish a book.

According to Guinness World Records, the four years and 218 days old is identified as, little Saeed Rashed AlMheiri from Abu Dhabi. By accomplishing such a huge goal at a such young age, the boy has proven that age need not be an obstacle toward achievement.

“His record was verified on March 9, 2023, after he sold over 1,000 copies of his children’s book The Elephant Saeed and the Bear. It is a story about kindness and an unexpected friendship between the two animals.”

Meanwhile, Saeed is not the only record-breaker in the family; in fact, his older sister AlDhabi, is actually the inspiration behind the little boy’s book.

According to Khaleej Times, AlDhabi is Saeed’s biggest supporter. The eight years old holds the record for being the youngest person to publish a bilingual book series (female). Prior to this, she also set the record for being the youngest person to publish a bilingual book (female). Apart from the AlDhabi is also one of the youngest entrepreneurs in the country and runs the local publishing house Rainbow Chimney Educational Aids.

Saeed Rashed AlMheiri told GWR, “I love my sister so much, and I enjoy playing with her all the time. We read, write, draw, and do so many other activities together. I wrote my book [inspired by her] as I felt that I could have my own book too.”

“It is about the elephant Saeed and a polar bear. The elephant had a picnic and he saw a polar bear. He thought the bear was going to eat him but, in the end, the elephant showed kindness and said, ‘let’s have a picnic together’! Then they became friends and showed kindness to each other,” Saeed further stated while explaining the storyline of his book.