Youth found dead near railway track in Balangir district of Odisha, probe underway

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Youth found dead in Balangir

Balangir: A youth was found dead near the railway track in Balangir district of Odisha said reports on Monday. According to sources, the body of a young man has been recovered from near the  train line in Rautmunda village of Turekela block in Balangir district.

It has been reported that the deceased youth belongs to Ghasien village of Patnagarh sub-district of Balangir district. The local people said that the incident took place late at night.

It is unclear whether he killed himself or someone killed him and threw him on the railway tracks. The Kantbanji GRP police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter. The police are contacting the family members. Detailed reports awaited.

Sudeshna Panda 8892 news 55 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

