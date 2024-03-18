Youth dies in Balasore of Odisha after being struck by lightning

Jaleswar: In a tragic incident, a youth died in Balasore district of Odisha after being struck by lightning on Monday, said reports. According to reports, a youth died after being struck by lightning at Tukurihazira village under Bhograi block in Balasore.

A young man was burnt alive by lightning and another youth is in a critical condition. The deceased has been identified as Ranjan Parmanik.

Similarly, the son of Mrityunjay Ghadai of Pasarbindha village has been seriously injured. He has been admitted to the medical center for treatment.

It is worth mentioning here that a warning on thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30 to 40kmph had been given. Light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak within next two hours, had been issued by MeT.

People had been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places after which such a tragic incident occurred. Detailed reports awaited in this regard

