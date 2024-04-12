Woman dies in Chadak mela in Chandaneswar of Odisha

Balasore: There has been a major mishap in Chadak mela in Chandaneswar of Balasore district in Odisha on Friday, a woman devotee has died.

According to reports, a woman devotee died during the Chadak yatra. The deceased has been identified as Tulsi Mirdha of Gumuriapal village under Kharagpur police station of East Medinipur district in West Bengal state.

According to information, a woman devotee suddenly fell ill while visiting the temple at 7 am. She latter breathed her last while being treated by the health team deployed there.

However it is worth mentioning here that, the Bhogarai Medical Officer Dr. Kamalakant Jena informed about the death of the non-resident Odia. Another youth was rescued in a critical condition and is being treated at a temporary health camp in the Chadak Mela.

Lakhs of devotees from Odisha and West Bengal take part in this mega annual festival and take Shiva’s blessings. The police force has been deployed by the Balasore district administration to regulate the fair, said reliable reports.