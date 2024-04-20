WATCH: Actress Varsha Priyadarshini visits Maa Cuttack Chandi Temple after getting MLA ticket

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Varsha Priyadarshini visits Maa Cuttack Chandi

Cuttack: Actress Varsha Priyadarshini visited Maa Cuttack Chandi Temple after getting the BJD MLA ticket from Barchana of Jajpur district in Odisha. Varsha sought the blessings of Maa Cuttack Chandi upon her visit.

According to reports, the famous Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini joined BJD, on April 18 at a Mishran Parba held at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Upon joining the party, the actress said that she is a huge fan of the Party Supremo Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. She further added that she had acted in a movie dedicated to the CM.

She said the CM has a unique characteristic of not speaking against anyone. She further added that CM Naveen Patnaik’s contribution to the development of Odisha is incomparable.

Later she thanked the members and the workers of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for accepting her into the party. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

