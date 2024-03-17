Villagers thrash two youths on suspicion of being child lifters in Koraput

Koraput: Two youths were chased, caught and beaten up by the villagers at Sunapalmunda village of Koraput district on Sunday on suspicion that they were child lifters.

Reports say, the villagers saw two strangers and grew suspicious. On seeing the villagers, two youth started to run. The villagers then chased and caught them. The villagers then tied them up and started thrashing them mercilessly.

The duo youths hailed from Parbatipuram of Andhra Pradesh.

On getting information, the Bandhugaon police rushed to the spot and took both of them into custody.