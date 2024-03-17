Police pick up groom from marriage procession in Sundergarh for cheating live-in partner

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
groom picked up from marriage procession in Sundergarh
Sundergarh: A dramatic incident unfolded in Sundergarh as police picked up a bridegroom while he was going to the bride’s house in a procession for marriage.

One Bishnu Pinga of Khokpada under Burma police station limits was allegedly in a live-in relationship with Sanju Kirkita. The couple even has a 5-year-old child.

However, Bishnu allegedly cut his relationship with Sanju and fled to Chennai two years after the child was born to them years. Bishnu reportedly did not receive Sanju’s call despite of her repeated attempts.

A week he came to the village after planning to marry another girl of Dharuadihi. When Sanju learned about it, she field as case against him at Gobindpur police on March 16.

Acting on Sanju’s complaint, police initiated an action and picked Bishnu up while he was on his way to the bride’s village for marriage. Apart from seizing the car in which he was going in a procession, cops detained him for interrogation.

Meanwhile, the incident has become a talk of the town in the locality.

