Bhubaneswar-Balangir Express extended up to Sonepur

Balangir: The Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Express has been extended up to Sonepur following the commissioning of Train Line up to Sonepur from Balangir Side and keeping in view the aspiration of local people, informed the East Coach Railways.

On the inaugural run, Sangita Kumari Singhdeo, MP flagged off this train from Sonepur Railway Station, today.

12893 Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Sonepur Super Fast Express after arrival at Balangir will leave at 1345hrs towards Sonepur and will reach at Sonepur at 1515hrs. In the return direction, 12894 Sonepur-Bhubaneswar Super-fast from Sonepur will leave at 1300hrs and will reach at Balangir at 1425hrs. This train will leave Balangir at 1445hrs and will reach at Bhubaneswar at 2145hrs. The regular service of this train will commence from Sonepur w.e.f. 14th March 2024 and from Bhubaneswar w.e.f. 15th March, 2024.

The timings and stoppage of 12893/12894 Bhubaneswar-Sonepur-Bhubaneswar Express will remain unchanged between Bhubaneswar and Balangir from both the directions. Between Balangir and Sonepur, the train will provide stoppage at Bichhupali, Jhartarbha and Narsingh Garh Railway Stations.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express for Odisha that will connect Bhubaneswar and Vishakhapatnam. This train will run six days a week except Saturdays and will have stoppages at Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Berhampur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road and Vizianagaram.