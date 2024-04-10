Temperature to rise from Pana Sankranti, Mercury likely to pass 40 degrees in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is presently is having relief from scorching heat due to kalbaishakhi for a few days now. However, according to the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the temperature is likely to rise and touch over 40 degrees Celsius from Pana Sankranti or Odia New Year day on April 13.

According to the weather department, the temperature is likely to hike by two to three degrees Celsius. Sharing about the weather updates, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar tweeted, “Gradual rise in maximum temperature (day temperature) by 2.4 degree Celsius during the next three days and no large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha.”

Meanwhile, the weather department has said that today light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Similarly, on Thursday, one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Nabarangpur might experience light rain. However, dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Reportedly, rain would occur between April 10 and April 16. Meanwhile, Chandbali recorded highest temperature yesterday with mercury touching 37.4 degrees.

Temperature of different places on Tuesday: