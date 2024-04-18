Temperature likely to fall by 2-3°C and rain to lash Odisha 3 days after scorching heat; Check IMD’s forecast for next 7 days

Bhubaneswar: The temperature in Odisha likely to fall by 2-3°C and rail is likely to occur after three days of scorching heatwave conditions, predicted the city-based regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

“Due to prevailing mainly Northwesterly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation day temperature very likely to likely to be 40°C or above at most places over the districts of Odisha and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5°C over some districts of Odisha during next 3 days,” said IMD.

“However, the temperature is likely to slightly fall by 2-3°C thereafter at many places over the district of Odisha,” he added.

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 19.04.2024):

ORANGE WARNING: Heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Nayagarh, Khurda and Cuttack. Likewise, heat wave condition very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Ganjam.

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Boudh, Gajapati and Bargarh.

Hot & Humid weather condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Forecast: Light rain/thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada & dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 19.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 20.04.2024):

ORANGE WARNING: Heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Angul, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack and Boudh.

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Keonjhar.

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Kalahandi.

Hot & Humid weather condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati

Forecast: Light rain/thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Rayagada& dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 20.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 21.04.2024:

ORANGE WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Angul, Nayagarh, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Boudh.

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sonepur, Bolangir and Kalahandi.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Ganjam and Kalahandi.

Hot & Humid weather condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Forecast: Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Puri, Balasore, Bhadrak & dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 21.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 22.04.2024):

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khurda, Boudh, Kandhamal and Balasore.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur.

Forecast: Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Bhadrak, Jajpur and at one or two places over the districts of Boudh, Dhenkanal, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Sonepur, Bolangir, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur & dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 22.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 23.04.2024):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Gajapati, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur.

Forecast: Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Odisha, South Coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of South Interior Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 23.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 24.04.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 24.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 25.04.2024):

Light rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj & dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

