Bhubaneswar: Tattoos banned for police special security battalion in Odisha, read a notice issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of police (security) on Wednesday.

The letter read as follows, “A good number of unit men are found making “TATTOOS” on their body which demeans the image of the Battalion as well as Odisha Police”. Further the letter in which tattoos banned for police read, “since these are offensive, obscene and derogatory in nature. Hence after careful consideration; it is decided that, from today onwards tattoos that are visible while wearing uniform are not permitted.”

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

The letter also directed that, “All Guard I/Cs are directed to make a list of men having tattoos on their body part easily noticeable while with uniform and ask them to permanently remove the tattoos within 15 days from the date of receiving the orders.”

The letter further warned that, “failing which necessary departmental actions as deemed fit shall be initiated against the wrongdoers. Once again the notice reminded that, it is advised to avoid getting inked in the face, the neck and the hand to maintain a level of professionalism.