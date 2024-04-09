Students stage road blockade in protest against illegal sand mining in Odisha

Kendrapada: A group of school students along with locals staged a road blockade in protest against illegal sand mining at Balichandrapur village of Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

As per their allegations, more than 100 vehicles illegally collect sand from the Gadagadi Ghat on the bed of Kharasrota River and pass through Balichandrapur village at high speed on the road poising threat to the villagers.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Even some domestic animals like dogs and hens are being mowed down by the speeding vehicles and there are high chances that they would hit the pedestrians.

Even the students are sacred of going to the school as they have to walk on the road. Time and again the locals advised the drivers of the villagers to drive slow or else use different route. They even apprised the local administration about the matter and sought action to stop such illegal sand mining and rash driving in the area. But their request went unheard.