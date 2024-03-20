Special team conducts raid following group clash in Jharpada Jail in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A special team of Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police has conducted raids in Jharpada jail of the capital city of Odisha. The raid has been conducted following a group clash between the inmates.

According to sources, a group clash erupted between Chakradhar Barik group and Shambhunath Barik group on Tuesday. In the clash, Shambhunath Barik was severely injured and was rushed to the Capital Hospital.

Reportedly, the gangs have been involved in drug dealing. There was conflict about drug trade in the jail. The superintendent of prison Lakshmi Sagar has informed the police station. Reports suggest that the fight ensued after a mobile was found in the jail.

As per official sources, the raid is being conducted by two Additional DCP, all 5 ACPs, 11 Inspectors including IIC, and 22 SIs officers with 4 platoons force. The raid has been conducted based on the order given by DCP Prateek Singh. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated into the matter. During Raids small quantity of contraband Ganja, Gotkha, khaini, Bidi, (Tobacco) match boxes, lighter, some empty Gotkha poches have been seized from inside Jail .

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details awaited.

Earlier, a group of criminals attacked an inmate in Khurda Jail, suspecting him to be a police informer.

A case has been registered against seven people in the Khurda town police station. Convict Prakash Nayak is the victim of the attack, he is serving time in jail in the case of fake cough syrup.

Suspecting that he was informing the police about the incident of finding a mobile from the jail, another inmate attacked him. Nine mobiles were recovered from the convicts who were previously in jail for smoking and murder.