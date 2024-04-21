Severe heatwave condition in Odisha to continue for next 24 hours before rain brings some respite

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today informed that heatwave to severe heatwave condition very likely to prevail in Odisha for next 24 hours before rain brings some respite.

According to the IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Boudh and Nuapada till tomorrow. The weather department has issued an Orange warning for the same.

Likewise, heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Khurda and Cuttack during this period.

Yellow warning for hot and humid weather condition is also very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

However, during this period, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH is also very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower also has been forecasted over the districts of South Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj & dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.