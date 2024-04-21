Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Odisha ahead of elections 2024, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP state unit general secretary Golak Mahapatra today informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Odisha on April 25 head of election.

According to Mohapatra, Shah will land in Sonepur town in Subarnapur district and will address a public gathering in the afternoon on April 25.

After addressing the public gathering, the Union Home Minister will got to the State Capital City Bhubaneswar, where he is scheduled to discuss party’s strategy for the upcoming election with senior party leaders.

Mohapatra further said that Amit Shah will have a night halt in Bhubaneswar and will return to Delhi on April 26 morning.

