Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays respect to victims of Moscow Terrorist Attack with sand art in Puri

Puri: Internationally renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has paid respect to the victims of the Moscow Terrorist attack with a sand art based on “Stop Terrorism” sand art at Odisha’s Puri beach.

In the sand art, a kid is seen being frightened with the attack, while by the kid’s side many other people are seen lying dead due to attack. In the hands of the kid a message of “STOP TERRORISM” has been written. The sand art has been accompanied with a message that read, “WE STRONGLY CONDEM THE HEINOUS TERRORIST ATTACK IN MOSCOW,” with the Russian flag made in it.

The renowned sand artist took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared the post with a caption that read, “We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist #MoscowAttack . Prayers are with the families of the victims. My sand art at Puri beach India with message #StopTerrorism.”

It is worth mentioning here that 143 people lost their lives in a shooting at a concert hall in Moscow on Friday. Nearly hundred people were injured in the incident.

According to reports, a group of armed men opened fire at the Crocus City concert hall in Western Moscow. Reportedly, terrorists threw explosives, which triggered a massive fire at the concert hall. The assailants stormed the venue with guns and ammunitions. Videos of the fire surfaced online shows black smoke rising over the building.

Following the incident, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday pledged to punish the perpetrators of the dastardly attack that killed 143 people and injured several others in a concert hall near Moscow.