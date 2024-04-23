Rain likely to prevail in 22 districts of Odisha today: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that effects of Kalabaishakhi will be seen in 22 districts of Odisha today.

As per the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, thunderstormwith lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40- 50 KMPH is also very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Sharing about the weather condition, IMD said, “Due to the prevailing mainly Nor-westerly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation, day temperature is very likely to likely to be 40 degrees Celsius or above at many places over the districts of interior Odisha and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 degree Celsius over some districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours.”

The weather department further informed that the maximum temperature is likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next 3 days in Odisha. Furthermore, the temperature will gradually rise by 2-3 degree Celsius during the subsequent 2 days at many places over the districts in the state.

It is worth mentioning here that the Capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar yesterday (April 22) recorded the highest day time temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius. Following this temperature, Bhubaneswar broke its own record of the year 2024.

As per the bulletin shared by the regional weather department, Balasore was the second hottest city in Odisha at 40.7 degree Celsius and the third hottest in Odisha was Jharsuguda at 40.4 degree Celsius.