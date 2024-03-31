Police and BSF conduct Flag March ahead of polls in Odisha’s Koraput district

Jeypore: In a bid to instil confidence in the voters, police and BSF conducted flag march in the border areas of the Maoist-affected Koraput district on Saturday.

The flag march was conducted as a part of security exercise ahead of the elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly in the constituency.

As per reports, to maintain law and order ahead of the general elections, the flag march was conducted for free and fair elections in border areas of Kotpad and Borigumma.

Reportedly, two platoons of BSF jawans including SFs, other police personnel and Kotpad police station officers led by Kotpad SDPO conducted the flag march in the Borigumma town.

In addition, blocking and checking was done at the Chhattisgarh- Odisha border. This will continue in the coming days also, said SDPO, Borigumma.

