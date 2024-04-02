Passenger boat stranded in Chilika lake of Odisha, details here

Brahmagiri: A passenger boat was stranded in Chilika lake. Due to a mechanical fault, the passenger ferry got stuck in the middle of Chilika lake said reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, there are more than 25 passengers in the boat. In addition, there are 13 bikes. This morning while the boat is going from Satpada to Janhikuda, it was stuck in the middle of Chilika.

The ferry was taking passengers from Satpada through Chilika to Janhikuda Ghat, a long distance of five kilometers. Local fishermen are continuing their efforts for rescue.

