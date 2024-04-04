Ollywood actress Jhilik expresses willingness to contest election against actor-turned-politician Akash Das from Korei

Jajpur: In a latest development in Odihsa politics, Ollywood actress and Minister Pritiranjan Ghadei’s wife Jhilik Bhattacharjee on Thursday expressed her willingness to contest the upcoming election against actor-turned-politician Akash Das Nayak from the Korei assembly constituency.

Jhilik expressed her desire to enter politics after hundreds of her followers and supporters reached Ghadei’s residence in Jajpur Road and demanded that she should be given a chance to fight the election this year.

“If get an opportunity from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, I will definitely join the politics and serve the people of Korei people,” said Jhilik.

If BJD makes her candidate for Korei assembly seat, Jhilik will lock horns with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Akash Das Nayak, who is the sitting MLA of Korei and resigned from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) recently.

It is to be noted here that BJP’s Baidhar Mallick had won the Korei seat in 2000 and 2004. However, ever since BJD’s Pritiranjan Ghadei won the seat in 2009, the constituency has been the citadel of the conch party with Aksah Das Nayak wining in 2014 and Ashok Kumar Bal in 2019.