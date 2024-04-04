Odisha: Youth abandons girlfriend allegedly after physical relationship on pretext of marriage, complaint lodged

Puri: A case has been filed against a youth for allegedly abandoning his girlfriend after having physical relationship with her on pretext of marriage in Balimi area of Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

One Jyotiranjan Samal of Kadala village of the district was in love with a girl. After their relationship got stronger, he allegedly kept physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. However, after she got pregnant he took her to a nursing home in Talcher for abortion of the pregnancy despite her resistance.

Later, assuring her to marry, Jyotiranjan took her to Kuhudi village in Astaranga tehsil of Puri district on March 4 and kept her at a rented house.

After learning that she has eloped and is living with Jyotiranjan, the girl’s family members reached Kuhudi and took the couple to Cuttack on March 31 and made arrangement for their marriage.

All the preparation for the marriage had reached the final stage and the girl was sitting on the marriage mandap. However, Jyotiranjan fled the spot on pretext of attending nature’s call.

Not knowing what to do next, the girl’s father lodged a complaint against Jyotiranjan at Lalbag Police Station in Cuttack. On his arrival in the village, he filed another case against the accused youth at Balimi police station demanding justice for his daughter.

Based on his complaint, the Balimi police has started an investigation into the matter after registering a case against Jyotiranjan, his father Kiran and mother Anjali.