Olive Ridley Turtles In Odisha: Patrolling team attacked by trawler mafia

Rajnagar: Olive Ridley Turtles In Odisha are protected in numerous ways, but recently a forest patrolling team was attacked by trawler mafia in Kendrapara of Odisha district.

According to reliable reports there was an attack on forest personnel in Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary. Yesterday, an 11-member team of the forest department went to the Hukitola front area of Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary. There was patrolling for Olive Ridley Turtles In Odisha for patrolling the river for safety.

They saw 15 to 20 trawlers fishing illegally and tried to drive them away. But the trawler mafia ganged up and attacked the patrolling team. At this time, the forest officer informed the police station and was able to escape from there.

However, to protect the Olive Ridley turtle, the blue waters of Gahiramatha have been stained with blood many times. Now millions of Olive Ridley turtles are flocking to the beach to lay their eggs.

As a result, the movement of mafia in the sea has also increased. After this incident, the forest department has issued an arrest warrant in the name of the trawler mafia at Dhamra Samudrik police station. Rajnagar Bankhand officials informed about this.

