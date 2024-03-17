Odisha’s 3rd Vande Bharat Express begins service today, here’s timing and stoppage details

Bhubaneswar: The regular service of Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Vande Bharat Express has begun from today (Sunday) in Odisha.

As per the official reports, the train left Bhubaneswar at 5.15 am while the departure time from Visakhapatnam is 3.30 pm. In between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam, the Vande Bharat Express will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Balugaon, Berhampur, Ichhapuram, Srikakulam Road, and Vizianagaram.

It is worth mentioning here that the third Vande Bharat Express of Odisha was virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12.

Notably, the first Vande Bharat started operations between Puri and Howrah in May 2023, while, the second on the Puri–Rourkela route was flagged off in September 2023.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat Express trans across various routes in the country from Ahmedabad.

The prime minister will visit Ahmedabad to start and officially open many railway and petrochemical projects worth more than 1,06,000 crore. This will greatly help improve railways, connections and the chemicals industry, ANI reported.

Here’s the route of the trains: Ranchi-Varanasi, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Patna-Lucknow, Lucknow-Dehradun, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Kalaburagi–Bengaluru, Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Khajuraho-Delhi, Mysuru-Chennai routes and Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains. Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat that is being extended till Dwarka, Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru; and two new passenger trains between Asansol and Hatia and Tirupati and Kollam stations.