Odisha vigilance on JE in Bhubaneswar, details here

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
Odisha vigilance raid on JE
Bhubaneswar: On Saturday G. Boitai, JE and contractor Srikant Pati (Private Person) have been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

Reports say that they were demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 9,000/- (Rupees Nine Thousand) from a Complainant who had applied for a borewell in Lift Irrigation Division in  Nayagarh for sanction in the name of his father.

As per direction of Boitai, JE, complainant handed over the demanded bribe Rs. 9000/- to  Srikant Pati (Private Person), contractor. Both were nabbed by the Vigilance team today, while accepting the demanded bribe from complt. The entire bribe money has been recovered from accused Sri Pati (Private Person) and seized.

In this connection, Bhubaneshwar Vigilance PS case no 5/2024 u/s 7 PC (Amendment)Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused persons, namely Sri Boitai, JE, and Sri Pati (Private Person). Detailed report follows.

