odisha to observe eid-al-fitr on april 11

Cuttack: The sacred Eid-Al-Fitr festival of the Muslim community will be observed in Odisha on April 11, confirmed Anjuman Islamia Chand Committee today.

According to Anjuman Islamia Chand Committee, the decision to observe the Eid-Al-Fitr festival on April 11 (Thursday) was taken during a meeting as the moon remains unseen today.

Had the moon appeared in the sky today, the Eid-Al-Fitr would have been celebrated tomorrow (on April 10). However, as the moon remains unseen today, the Committee decided to celebrate the sacred festival on April 11.

“We held a meeting today to decide the date for observing the Eid-Al-Fitr. As the moon remains unseen today, it has been decided to observe the Eid-Al-Fitr on April 11,” said president of Anjuman Islamia Chand Committee.

“As per the tradition, if the moon remains unseen on 29th day of the holy month of Ramadan, we fast on the 30th day and celebrate the Eid-Al-Fitr on the next day,” he added.