Odisha sizzles in heat, Malkangiri boils at 41 degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continued to reel under heat, with Malkangiri the hottest at 41 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Boudh and Titlagarh registered 40.5 degree Celsius while state capital Bhubaneswar registered 37.0 degrees Celsius today.

Besides Malkangiri, Boudh and Titlagah, two other stations recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius. Balangir recorded 40.2 degree Celsius while Nayagarh also registered 40.0 degree C.

Keeping this intense heat in view, the SRC has issued directives to tackle heat wave condition in the State.

Besides, Odisha’s School and Mass Education Department has announced that morning classes will be commenced in all the schools starting from April 2, 2024. The classes will begin at 7 am and will continue till 11.30 am.

