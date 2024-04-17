Odisha: Renowned Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extends Ram Navami greetings with sand art

Puri: Ram Navami is being celebrated all over the nation today. To mark the occasion, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted sand art and extended greetings of Ram Navami.

He took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared the sand of the Sri Ram. In the post, he is seen making the sculptor of Sri Ram and a bow. The sand art also has “Happy Ram Navami” written on it. He shared the post with a caption that read, “Jai Shri Ram. Happy #RamNavmi.”

It is worth mentioning here that the Ram Navami 2024 is a bit more special, as this is the first Ram Navami that will be celebrated after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya.

The newly built Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya is all decked up for Ram Navami celebrations. Ram Navami fall on the ninth day of the Chaitra month, mark Ram Lalla’s birth.

In Ayodhya, today ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla will be done. Notably, the Surya Abhishek will be done when the sun’s rays will fall on the forehead of the deity’s idol at noon.

The sun rays would shine on the forehead of Ram Lalla for the next four minutes in a circular form spanning 75 millimetres. As per official reports, the Ram temple in Ayodhya will remain open for 19 hours starting from Mangala Aarti at 3.00 a.m. on Wednesday till noon and curtains of the temple will be drawn for five minutes each during the four ‘bhog’ offerings.