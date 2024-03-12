Odisha govt to provide Rs 50,000 each to eligible students trice for various entrance exam coaching

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced to provide an assistance of Rs 50,000 per year to each student of the family of Puri Jagannath temple sevayats for taking coaching of various entrance exams such as NEET, JEE and Civil Services.

As per the Chief Minster’s announcement, the coaching assistance to the eligible candidates will be provided for a maximum of three times.

Patnaik also increased the amount of various allowances and health insurance meant of the sevayats and their family members. The health insurance of the sevayats and their family members has been increased from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. An additional Rs 5 lakh will be provided for treatment of critical diseases, he informed.

The State Government has reportedly given Rs 10.85 crore to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) for all these various enhanced allowances, health insurance amount, coaching assistance and other assistance for the sevayats and their family members.

Patnaik made the announcement as the sevayats had requested 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian for the same during his visit to Puri many times to review the Parikrama project and various developmental works.

