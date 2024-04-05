Odisha Government Office Closed For Voting On These Days, See Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government offices closed for voting on these following days. The Information and Public Relations Department Government of Odisha informed via a notice.

The Government of Odisha via a notice has informed that have been pleased to declare holiday for the employees of the State Government Offices and Magisterial Courts (Executive) on the following days.

Holidays have been declared for voting on 13th May, 2024 (Monday), 20th May, 2024 (Monday), 25th May, 2024 (Saturday) and 1st June, 2024 (Saturday) for the offices located within the Parliamentary Constituencies and Assembly Segments coming within those Parliamentary Constituencies as mentioned in Column-I, II, III and IV respectively in order to enable the employees to exercise their franchise.

The details are as follows:

Kalahandi, Nabarangapur, Berhampur and Koraput – 13th May, 2024 (Monday)

Bargarh, Sundagarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska – 20th May, 2024 (Monday)

Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar – 25th May, 2024 (Saturday)

Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur – 1st June, 2024 (Saturday)

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Odisha Legislative Assembly General Elections 2024, the state government has sanctioned one day special leave for the government employees engaged in election work.

The task performed by the staff engaged in election management is difficult. In view of this, the government employees who will be engaged in General Election 2024 duty will be given one day special temporary leave after the duty.

They are authorized by the Government to take special leave in addition to the casual leave and special leave (Special CL) normally admissible in the calendar year. In this regard, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena informed all departments and heads of departments through a letter.

This leave will be granted at the discretion and decision of the concerned Head of Office keeping in view the administrative convenience.

