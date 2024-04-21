Odisha continues to reel under blistering heat as 9 places record temperature of 43 degrees or more

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to reel under blistering heat as nine places of the State recorded temperature of 43 degree Celsius or more on Sunday.

The latest reports of the city-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), revealed that Baripada turned out to be the hottest place today as it recorded 44.6 degrees Celsius. This was followed by Nuapada, which sizzled at 44 degrees.

The other seven places where mercury rose to or above the 43 degree-Celsius mark are Talcher (43.8), Jharsuguda (43.8), Keonjhar (43.6), Angul (43.3), Balangir (43.2), Sundargarh (43) and Boudh (43).

Likewise, the residents of the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar witnessed a temperature of 41.6 degree Celsius each.

The weather department also has predicted that there will be no large change in maximum temperature (Day Temperature) during the next 24 hours and gradually fall by 2-3°C during subsequent 3 days and rise by 2-3°C thereafter at many places over the district of Odisha.

IMD also predicted light to moderate rain/thundershower at a few places over the districts of South Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj & dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.