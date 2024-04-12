Odia artists called to Naveen Niwas, might join Election campaign

Bhubaneswar: There was a crowd of artists from various fields of entertainment in Naveen Niwas earlier today, said reliable reports.

This move was something new, that was never seen earlier. A number of Odia artists were called to Naveen Niwas on Friday. Various discussions are rife in this regard.

According to discussions, whether the artists will join the party for the election campaigns or promote the party on their personal social media accounts is yet to be ascertained. A lot of artists visited Naveen Niwas and discussed various aspects with the BJD party supremo.

The list of Odia artists called to Naveen Niwas consisted of popular film actors, lyricists, Youtubers and comedians had also been invited. Popular actors such as Babusan, Ashwini, Supriya, Amlan Das, Comedians such as Santu, Shankar, Lipsa, Dekshisha, Nikita, Comedian Gudu were seen in Naveen Niwas.

Detailed report on why they visited the party Supremo is yet to be ascertained.

