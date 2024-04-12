BJD candidates reach Naveen Niwas to thank party supremo for trusting them

Bhubaneswar: Reports say that, BJD candidates reach Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar to thank party supremo for trusting them. After the announcement of the list of candidates of BJD, there was a significant crowd at Naveen’s residence ahead of General Elections 2024.

According to reports, leaders who have got tickets for both the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies are now at Naveen Niwas one after the other with flower bouquets. The leaders have come to thank the Chief Minister for being given the ticket.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today announced its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming elections in Odisha and fielded Lekhasri Samantsinghar from the Balasore Lok Sabha seat to fight against BJP’s Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

As announced by party president and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, the conch party repeated Ananta Narayan Jena from the Bhubaneswar (Central) assembly segment. A total of nine candidates for assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat were named by Naveen Patnaik on April 12.

With today’s announcement, the state ruling party fielded its candidates in all 21 Lok Sabha seats of the State, and 118 assembly seats of the total 147 seats. It has to name candidates in another 29 assembly constituencies of Odisha.

It is to be noted here that the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha will be held simultaneously in four phases between May 13 and June 1 while the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

As per the schedule, the nomination for the first phase will be issued on April 18, the last date for filing nominations will be April 25, their scrutiny will be done on April 26, and the candidates can withdraw their candidatures by April 29.

Similarly, the notification for the second phase will be issued on April 26, the last date for filing nominations will be May 3, they will undergo scrutiny on May 4 and the last date for withdrawal will be May 6.

The notification for the third phase will be issued on April 29, the last date for filing nomination will be May 6, the scrutiny will be done on May 7, and the applicants can withdraw their candidature by May 9.

For the final phase, the notification will come on May 7, candidates can file nominations till May 14, the scrutiny will be done on May 15, and candidatures can be withdrawn by May 17.