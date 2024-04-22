Mutilated body of youth recovered from road in Odisha’s Ganjam

Kabisuryanagar: In a shocking incident, the mutilated body of a youth was recovered from a road in Ganjam district of Odisha on Monday. The body was seen fallen on the Balyasara-Sandhamara road under Kabisuryanagar Police limits.

As per reports, the mutilated body of a youth was found thrown on the Balyasara-Sandhamara road. It has been suspected that he has been murdered after being attacked and hacked with sharp weapons.

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Nahak of Balyasara village.

The reason behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained though it has been suspected to be a case of murder.

After getting information Police rushed to the spot and seized the body. Further probe of the case is underway.