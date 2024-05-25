Mobile not allowed in voting area in Odisha says Election Commission

Bhubaneswar: The state is holding the third phase of polling on Saturday. There is enthusiasm among the voters but mobiles are not allowed. From morning heavy crowd was seen in all the booths.

In some of the booths, the voters were seen taking mobile phones, while the Chief Electoral Officer of the state appealed to both the voters and officials not to do so. On the other hand, there was tension for some time due to a person entering in the polling center with a mobile while voting in a booth in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, an average of 7.43% polling has been done in the state by 9 am. Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat has the maximum voting of 7.09%, while Bhubaneshar Lok Sabha seat has the lowest voting of 6.65%. 7.32% voting in Cuttack Lok Sabha seat, 7.95% in Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat, 7.95% in Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat and 6.87% in Puri Lok Sabha seat.