MK Behera assumes charge as GM of East Coast Railway

Odisha
By Himanshu
GM of East Coast Railway
0

Bhubaneswar: Mohes Kumar Behera, an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), has taken over the charge of General Manager (I/C) of East Coast Railway (ECoR), a press note from Railways said on Monday.

As per reports, a graduate from the University College of Engineering, Burla in Civil Engineering and M.Tech in Ocean Engineering from IIT, Madras, Behera’s extensive academic background complements his rich experience spanning over three decades in Railway working.

Throughout his career, Behera has held key positions such as Chief Bridge Engineer and Chief Engineer (Bridge Rehabilitation) in ECoR.

Noteworthy roles include his tenure as Group General Manager at Rites, Bhubaneswar, and Chief Engineer (Construction) overseeing the Ganga Bridge project under East Central Railway at Patna  and Munger.

He worked in critical posts such as Sr. Divisional Engineer (Co-Ordination) in Sambalpur, Dy. Chief Vigilance Officer in ECoR, and Dy. Chief Engineer (Con) in NF Railway.

Also read: Noted Odia Bhajan Singer Santilata Barik Chhotray Dies

Himanshu 6175 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.