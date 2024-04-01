MK Behera assumes charge as GM of East Coast Railway

Bhubaneswar: Mohes Kumar Behera, an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), has taken over the charge of General Manager (I/C) of East Coast Railway (ECoR), a press note from Railways said on Monday.

As per reports, a graduate from the University College of Engineering, Burla in Civil Engineering and M.Tech in Ocean Engineering from IIT, Madras, Behera’s extensive academic background complements his rich experience spanning over three decades in Railway working.

Throughout his career, Behera has held key positions such as Chief Bridge Engineer and Chief Engineer (Bridge Rehabilitation) in ECoR.

Noteworthy roles include his tenure as Group General Manager at Rites, Bhubaneswar, and Chief Engineer (Construction) overseeing the Ganga Bridge project under East Central Railway at Patna and Munger.

He worked in critical posts such as Sr. Divisional Engineer (Co-Ordination) in Sambalpur, Dy. Chief Vigilance Officer in ECoR, and Dy. Chief Engineer (Con) in NF Railway.

